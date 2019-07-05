Police Complaint Authority gets new office-bearers

New office-bearers have been appointed to the district Police Complaint Authority.

Deputy Commissioner Dr Bagadi Gautham will be the Authority chairman. District Superintendent of Police Dr Suman D Pennekar will be member secretary. Retired Assistant Commissioner S R Venkatesh and Narendra Pai, who is a representative from Nagarika Samaja organisation, will be the members, stated a press release.

In case of complaints against deputy superintendent of police and police personnel of lower ranks, the public may submit the same by contacting on phone number 08262 230403 or by mailing to dpcackm@karnataka.gov.in

For complaints against the superintendent and officials of higher ranks, people may contact on phone number 080 22386063.

For more details, people may visit the website: www.karnataka.gov.in/spca