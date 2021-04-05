Police officials from Kodagu bag Chief Minister’s Medal

Police officials from Kodagu bag Chief Minister’s Medal

DHNS
DHNS, Napoklu,
  • Apr 05 2021, 23:19 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2021, 23:25 ist
M A Muhammed, a police officer, who is a native of Kolakeri, was awarded the Chief Minister’s Medal.

M A Muhammed from Kolakeri and P K Muralidhar from Bhagamandala have been awarded the Chief Minister’s Medal, for significant work and best service.

Muhammed is the police inspector of K R Puram Station and is a native of Kodagu. P K Muralidhar is serving as the DySP in CID.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa awarded the medals during the Police Flag Day held at Koramangala ground on Saturday.

The tradition of awarding the Chief Minister’s Medal was started in 1982.

The award is conferred on police officials for showing exceptional skills, successful investigation of complicated cases, busting sensitive criminal cases and so on.

A total of 124 police officials and staff were awarded the Chief Minister’s Medal for the year 2020. Among them, two police officials were the natives of Kodagu.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

M A Muhammed
P K Muralidhar
Chief Minister’s medal
natives of Kodagu

Related videos

What's Brewing

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

March third warmest in 121 years: IMD

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

Chhattisgarh: A jawan who longed to visit dream house

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

This Bengaluru museum is a dream for radio enthusiasts

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Our ‘before’ no longer makes sense, how do we live now?

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

Visiting Karnataka's ancient capital

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

In Pics | Winners at 2021 Screen Actors Guild Awards

 