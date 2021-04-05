Police officials from Kodagu bag Chief Minister’s Medal

M A Muhammed from Kolakeri and P K Muralidhar from Bhagamandala have been awarded the Chief Minister’s Medal, for significant work and best service.

Muhammed is the police inspector of K R Puram Station and is a native of Kodagu. P K Muralidhar is serving as the DySP in CID.

Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa awarded the medals during the Police Flag Day held at Koramangala ground on Saturday.

The tradition of awarding the Chief Minister’s Medal was started in 1982.

The award is conferred on police officials for showing exceptional skills, successful investigation of complicated cases, busting sensitive criminal cases and so on.

A total of 124 police officials and staff were awarded the Chief Minister’s Medal for the year 2020. Among them, two police officials were the natives of Kodagu.