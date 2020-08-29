Police raid illegal sand extraction units

The CCB sleuths cracked down on an illegal sand extraction racket at Kannur Badila in Kankanady town police station, Kallapu, in Ullal police station jurisdiction and seized sand worth Rs 9.91 lakh.

Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Vikash Kumar Vikash has appealed to the public to inform the police about illegal sand extraction and other illegal activities being carried out in the city police jurisdiction.

Acting on a tip-off, the police raided the spots where the sand was extracted illegally and seized two tipper lorries, 44 loads of sand and other materials. The sand was extracted illegally on the banks of River Nethravathi.

CCB inspector Shivaprakash R Nayak, Urwa inspector Shareef, South Traffic Station inspector Guru Kamath and CCB sub-inspector Kabbalraj were involved in the raid.