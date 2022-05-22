Police rescue a cow at Permuda in Belthangady taluk

The Venoor police rescued a cow that was being transported in an inhumane manner in a car at Permuda in Belthangady taluk.

Acting on a tip-off, the police tried to intercept the car at Permuda. On noticing the police, the car driver drove away.

The police personnel chased the car for half a kilometre.

After parking the car, accused Yasir and Ibrahim Khalil fled the spot.

The police seized a car worth Rs 45,000 and a cow worth Rs 2,000.