Police rescue a cow at Permuda in Belthangady taluk

The Venoor police rescued a cow that was being transported in an inhumane manner in a car at Permuda in Belthangady taluk.
Acting on a tip-off, the police tried to intercept the car at Permuda. On noticing the police, the car driver drove away.
The police personnel chased the car for half a kilometre.
After parking the car, accused Yasir and Ibrahim Khalil fled the spot.
The police seized a car worth Rs 45,000 and a cow worth Rs 2,000.
