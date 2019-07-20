Positive Vibes, an evening of songs, music

After four sold out shows in February in Bengaluru this year, ‘Poco-A-Poco’s `Positive Vibes’ is all set to sweep Mangalureans off their feet at Sri Sudhindra auditorium, Canara Girls High School, on Saturday.

‘Poco-A-Poco’ a musical ensemble comprising a motley crew of amateur vocalists and musicians led by Shubira D’Sa, a conductor, pianist and a voice trainer, will present songs that traverse a multitude of genres from across different eras and different countries. They will be performing children’s songs too.

The medley of songs will ensure that there is something for everyone whatever their music preferences be. Positive Vibes is a labour of love. The intent of the group was to become a collective of people whose professional talents lie elsewhere in diverse things, while their love lies firmly in song. The two shows of first live act, Positive Vibes, will be staged at Sri Sudhindra auditorium, Canara Girls High School, on Saturday (3.30 pm and 6 pm). The tickets can be booked online, bookmyshow.com