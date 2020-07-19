Pregnant woman forced to run from pillar to post

A 30-year-old woman in her ninth month of pregnancy ran from pillar to post in order to avail treatment for mild fever.

Geetha, wife of Anand, from Nelyadi, who was suffering from mild fever decided to avail treatment on Saturday. Geetha along with her sister visited Nelyadi Primary Health Centre only to be informed by the staff that the only doctor was on leave.

On the advice of staff, Geetha and her sister travelled to Puttur hospital in the 108 ambulance. At Puttur government hospital too, staff claimed that there were no doctors to treat her fever and directed her to Lady Goschen Hospital.

On reaching Lady Goschen Hospital in the same 108 ambulance, doctors suspecting that the pregnant woman was Covid-19 positive asked her to get admitted in Covid-19 Wenlock Hospital.

The pregnant mother suffered humiliation when the staff at Wenlock Hospital refused to check her health and directed her to Lady Goschen Hospital. The ambulance driver refused to take Geetha to Lady Goschen Hospital and dropped her at Wenlock Hospital before returning to Nelyadi.

Her fresh attempts to get admitted to Lady Goschen Hospital failed and she returned to Wenlock Hospital. Geetha’s ordeal ended at 12 am when her husband Anand rented a jeep and took his wife back to Nelyadi.

Their attempts to lodge a complaint with Sullia MLA S Angara also failed with the latter not picking up the phone.