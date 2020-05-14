Probe distribution of rotten rice: DYFI

DYFI state president Muneer Katipalla has urged authorities to probe into the distribution of rotten rice to stranded labourers by labour department at Jokatte.

Suspecting illegality in the distribution of food kits, he has urged the state government to order for a probe. The labourers, who had come in search of employment, were left in the lurch with the announcement of lockdown. When the labourers staged a protest a few days ago, the officials supplied them 100 bags containing 5kg of rice each. However, the rice was not fit for consumption as it was rotten, he alleged.

“About 100 migrant labourers received poor quality rice which they cannot use for consumption. In fact, there were more than 3,000 migrant labourers stranded in Jokatte, on the outskirts of the city. Those contractors, who were hiring them for construction and other development works, had ignored them after the lockdown,” he said.

Following the incident, Nagarika Horata Samiti, Jokatte, a social pressure group, had made arrangements to supply food, he said.

A Thokur Gram Panchayat member has turned good samaritan for 14 migrant labourers from Bihar working at Jokatte. While a group of migrant labourers from Bihar had returned to their native in Shramik special train on Thursday, 14 of them were worried as they did not have money to pay for the ticket. It was Aboobakker Bava, who gave money and helped them buy train tickets. Bava, an active member of Nagarika Horata Samiti, not only provided food but also spent Rs 15,000 on their journey.

Muneer Katipalla said Bava, a social activist, had been taking part in all campaigns in favour of people.