Probe who masterminded hijab row, says Khader

Deputy Leader of Congress Legislature Party (CLP) U T Khader said the government had yet again failed to tackle the communal virus in the state.

"By sowing seeds of hatred between communities and individuals - BJP and RSS’ only agenda is to create polarisation for their electoral gains. This time, they targeted students. The students are being manipulated by right-wing organisations, with the tacit approval of the government, to resort to violent acts of destruction and hooliganism," he charged.

The government has also lost control over the law and order situation across the state. They should immediately arrest those involved in violence and restore peace on campuses, he urged.

A thorough enquiry is needed to identify those who initiated and instigated this entire row over hijab, he demanded.