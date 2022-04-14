Veteran journalist Dinesh Ameen Mattu said to empower Hinduism, proponents of Hinduism should introduce Ambedkar’s Hindu Code Bill.

Mattu was addressing a gathering after initiating the 131st birth anniversary celebrations of Dr B R Ambedkar organised by the district Dalit Sangharsha Samiti and Sahabalve Udupi in Udupi on Thursday.

Ambedkar stressed the importance of ensuring Hindu women’s property rights. People who claim to defend Hinduism should support Ambedkar’s Hindu Code Bill, which is progressive in nature, he added.

Mattu said Ambedkar was not anti-Hinduism or communal. Ambedkar had said that unless Hinduism is reformed, democracy in India will perish, which has proven to be true.

Along with the newly introduced financial policy in 1991, Brahminism entered, which is now proving to be communal and capitalism. The poor, Dalits and other backward classes are the victims. Only one segment of society benefits, he added.

He said Hindu women should have supported Muslim girls fighting for the hijab because it is Muslim girls today and Hindu girls tomorrow who will be fighting for their rights.

“India is built on the concept of pluralism because the soil’s culture represents pluralism. Unfortunately, the very foundation of diversity is being eroded,” he lamented.