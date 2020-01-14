Protest against CAA on Jan 15: Security strengthened

Security has been strengthened in and around the city in the wake of a massive protest rally being planned against Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), NRC and NPR at the Shah Grounds in Kannur, Adyar, by The Muslim Central Committee (TMCC) on Wednesday.

ADGP (Law and Order) Amar Kumar Pande is camping in Mangaluru to oversee the situation, sources told DH.

More than a lakh people are expected to take part in the protest and over 3,000 police personnel have been deployed to prevent any law and order problem. All policemen, who gathered at Nehru Maidan, police grounds and Panambur grounds on Tuesday were briefed on the security arrangements.

Traffic diversion

Following Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha’s orders, the traffic will be diverted from 9 am on Wednesday. All the vehicles plying from Udupi towards Bengaluru will be diverted at Padubidri and will have to ply on the Karkala – Dharmasthala – Shiradi Ghat road.

Vehicles from Bengaluru to Mangaluru will have to take a diversion at Melkar – B C Road and ply the Konaje – Thokkottu road to join the NH 66 and reach Mangaluru.

Vehicles bound to Bengaluru from Mangaluru will have to take a diversion from Nanthoor and proceed towards Pumpwell – Konaje – B C Road.

Vehicles will have to take a diversion at B C Road Kaikamba for those travelling from B C Road to Mangaluru via Polali Kaikamba.

The commissioner has urged the public to follow the traffic diversions and avoid confusion.