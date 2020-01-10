Public meet in support of CAA on January 17

MLA Appacchu Ranjan said that a public meet has been organised at Gandhi Maidan on January 17 from 10.30 am onward, to create awareness on Citizenship (Amendment) Act and National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Addressing media persons in Madikeri on Friday, he said that Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda, MP Pratap Simha and other BJP leaders will take part.

He opined it is not correct to oppose the act without studying it. The Congress has been misleading the Muslims on Citizenship (Amendment) Act and NRC, he

alleged.

The religious minorities in Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, who were subjected to atrocities, will be benefited from the Act, Appacchu Ranjan said and added that the BJP has been creating awareness on the act. BJP District President B B Bharateesh said that the Act is not implemented to snatch the citizenship from the people.

BJP district committee Secretary Ravi Kushalappa, leaders Manu Rai and Kangira Satish were present.

‘Arrest Khader’

MLA U T Khader’s speech in Mangaluru had provoked people to carry out stone-pelting. The MLA should be arrested at the earliest, Appacchu Ranjan demanded.

The people who have indulged in violent acts in Mangaluru have been taught a lesson. The losses incurred to the public property should be recovered from the trouble mongers, as in Uttar Pradesh, Appacchu said. He said that he will request Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa to implement the same model in Karnataka as well.