Puttur CMC forms four teams to collect taxes

  • Jan 10 2022, 23:00 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 23:35 ist
A team of officials visits a shop in Puttur and urge the owners to renew their trade licence.

The Puttur CMC has initiated a drive to collect property tax, trade licence fees and water bills.

Four teams have been formed for the same and they will carry out the drive, said Puttur CMC Commissioner Madhu S Manohar.

He visited a few shops and enterprises and appealed to the owners to pay the pending taxes.

The annual target for revenue collection in the Puttur CMC is Rs 6 lakh. Only 50% has been collected so far, he said.

In the next three months, the remaining tax amount needs to be collected. Hence, a special campaign has been initiated, he added.

He said that awareness is being created to urge the shop keepers and business establishments to renew their trade licences and also pay the property tax.

Notices have been served to those who have failed to pay the water bills. All those who are yet to pay the taxes should pay it within 15 days, he said.

The commissioner said that there are 2,749 trade licence holders in Puttur CMC limits. Among them, 1,434 have renewed their trade licences. Warnings have been issued to those who have failed to renew their trade licences.

