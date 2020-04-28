Raid on shops

Raid on shops

DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 28 2020, 23:13 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 23:14 ist

The Department of Legal Metrology has begun initiating action against traders who have been abusing the lockdown period by using faulty weights and measures and collecting more than the MRP.

The officials' have raided more than 84 fair price shops and have booked cases against 13 shops for cheating people using faulty weights. Eleven cases have been booked against other shops.

"If there are any complaints on weights and measures and also on charging more than the MRP, then the public can complain to the department,” said assistant controller Guruprasad.

