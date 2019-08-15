Rain havoc: Over 100 shifted to safer places

Udupi district has recorded an average rainfall of 105.10 mm in the past 24 hours. The highest rainfall was received by Kundapur taluk--122.5 mm followed by Karkala--99.1 mm and Udupi taluk--82.7 mm.

The flood situation continued in the district. People residing in low lying areas were shifted.

As many as 32 people in Majur, four people in Herur, 20 families in Padabettu and nine families in Padur were shifted to the places of their choice. As many as 20 people in Palimar were shifted to nearby Sabha Bhavan.

Heavy rain and the gusty winds resulted in extensive damage to crops in Mala in Karkala. The coconut and areca nut plantations were also damaged.

The house belonging to Sheena Koraga in Shiroor village in Brahmvara was damaged. The house of Jayant Poojary was partially damaged in Kundapur. The house of Panju Poojary in Hemmadi in Kundapur was partially damaged. The sea erosion continued at Tenka Yermal and Padubidri.