‘Raise voice against tinkering with Constitution’

Praja Parivartana Vedike state president B Gopal expressed his concern over some parties and organisations tinkering with the Indian Constitution and called upon citizens to raise their voices against such ill behaviour.

Speaking during a seminar organised at Bal Bhavan in Madikeri on Sunday, he said that Constitution is the soul of India and it guarantees equal rights to all.

“But, the caste system has not been eliminated in the country completely. Political polarisation is in full swing. The political parties have been implementing ‘divide and rule’ policy. This drawback will not let us build a united India,” he said and lamented that even after seven decades of Independence, the condition of the economically less privileged has not improved.

He also pointed out that the intellectual community needs to give serious thought and come up with solutions to the problems faced by labourers in Kodagu.

Urging the leaders to speak on the platforms of the Legislative Assembly and Lok Sabha for the rights of the oppressed, he pointed out that the acts pertaining to the development of financially backward people are not being effectively implemented.

“The assurances by the people in power from various political parties are not fulfilled,” he said.

Praja Parivartana Vedike office-bearer professor V Shanmugam said that some people have been throwing the aspirations of the Indian Constitution to the wind. It is sad that the people have failed to understand the value of their vote and have been selling it for money and liquor.

He called upon the people not to fall prey to the mean tactics by politicians.

Praja Parivartana Vedike district unit president H S Muttappa said that everyone should understand the importance of the Constitutional provisions. It is important to adhere to the fundamental duties.

Praja Parivartana Vedike general secretary Ganesh, organising secretary Honnappa, office-bearers Shivappa and Satish were present.