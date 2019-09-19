Reconsider 1,500 applications on 94 C, says Bopaiah

MLA K G Boapaiah on Thursday directed the revenue department officials to dispose of around 1,500 applications pending under 94 C (towards regularisation of lands).

Bopaiah, presiding over the tri-monthly KDP meeting of Madikeri Taluk Panchayat, said that the sites should be provided to economically backward families. Therefore, applications submitted under 94 C and 94 CC should be disposed at the earliest. Only 530 of the total 2,443 applications submitted for regularisation of lands in Madikeri taluk was disposed off so far.

Officials from both the revenue and the forest department should take a relook at the applications and provide the facility to those eligible, Bopaiah said. He took the forest officials to task for ignoring the government circular issued many months ago on withdrawing C and D lands handed over to the forest department.

Such lands are meant to be distributed among the homeless. Priority should be given to those who have applied for sites in C and D lands, the MLA said and directed the authorities concerned to reconsider the applications which had been rejected.

MLA directed the officials to reserve lands for waste management units in each village as according to the Central Government orders. “Also, sites should be reserved for crematoriums and government buildings. Measures should be undertaken by the Tahsildar to clear encroachments on government lands”, he said.

MLC Sunil Subramani said the residents welling near forests were deprived of basic amenities like road and electricity owing to stiff opposition from the forest department.

Madikeri Taluk Panchayat Executive Officer Lakshmi said that many government schools had closed down in the taluk. There were requests to provide the school buildings for gram panchayats.

“Thus a resolution was passed to provide the school buildings to gram panchayat, based on certain conditions,” Lakshmi said.

K G Bopaiah informed that government school buildings should be provided to Anganwadi centres only, as according to the government orders.

Taluk Medical Officer urged the government to appoint doctors to the government hospital in Karike. There is a shortage of specialist doctors in Primary Health Centres in Cherambane and Murnadu, he added.

MLC Veena Acchaiah, Madikeri Taluk Panchayat President Tekkade Shobha Mohan, Vice President Santhu Subramani and Standing Committee President Ganapathy were present in the meet.