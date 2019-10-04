Release funds for the state, Khader urges Centre

Mangalore constituency MLA U T Khader on Friday condemned the Centre’s move to reject the state government’s report on floods and urged the Centre to immediately release the funds for flood relief.

He told reporters in Circuit House that the Centre, by rejecting the state government’s report on the flood situation in the state and the assessment of losses had insulted the people, its elected representatives and officials pinning hopes on getting some financial assistance to carry out relief works.

If the Centre was not satisfied with the report, it should have asked the government to rectify the mistakes and submit a fresh report, he argued.

“The Centre should stop treating Karnataka as a rival and provide necessary assistance towards compensating the flood-hit farmers and people,” Khader stressed.

The MLA was also keen to know the status of a study conducted by the Centre-backed committee to assess the losses due to floods in the state.

He charged that MPs from BJP representing Karnataka were now silent.

“They should convince the Centre to release funds without further delay,” he said.

‘Release White Paper’

Khader recollected that Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had in the past declared that there was no dearth of funds.

“But now, the chief minister complains about financial constraints. The people are confused. The state government should release a White Paper on the state’s financial condition immediately,” he urged and said the issue will be raised during the upcoming session of the State Assembly.

Khader also criticised Belthangady MLA Harish Poonja and sought to know how much amount was released by the Centre as compensation for the flood-affected people in Belthangady constituency.

“Poonja was boasting about the funds he managed to bring for Beltangady after being elected as the MLA. The funds were released due to the efforts of former MLA Vasanth Bangera,” Khader claimed.

‘Repair bad roads’

The district administration had cut a sorry figure due to failure in repairing the bad stretches in and around Mangaluru. This had created a bad impression among tourists visiting the city during Mangaluru Dasara. The district in-charge minister should act in this regard, Khader said.