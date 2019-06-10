Retaining wall, drain works completed at Makutta

The inter-state highway at Makutta in Virajpet has regained its shape after the road repair, construction of retaining wall and the drain works were taken up.

The road was damaged due to series of landslides on the stretch last year and was closed for vehicles for several months.

The Konanuru-Nakutta inter-state highway connects Kodagu with Kerala state, through Virajpet.

Anticipating monsoon, the PWD and the Forest Department have taken up several precautionary measures.

The Public Works Department has installed Gabion mesh at slopes using modern technology. The retaining wall and drains have also been built using concrete. The Forest Department has cleared the branches of trees which were in a dangerous position as a precautionary measure. The trees on the hill had uprooted during the landslides last year.

Warning signboards have also been installed at various places, along the roadside, to alert the passengers.