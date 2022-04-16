‘Santosh Patil’s death indicates widespread commission menace’

Former deputy chief minister Dr G Parameshwara said the death of Santosh Patil has demonstrated that 40% commission is widespread in the BJP government.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of a Congress protest calling for justice in the death of Santosh Patil, the former DCM said the contractors association had also complained about the commission demanded by the minister.

It’s unfortunate that the deceased tried but failed to complain to the chief minister and prime minister. The prime minister has not responded, he said.

Eshwarappa’s name was mentioned in the WhatsApp message he had sent before ending his life, he added.

The veteran Congress leader demanded Eshwarappa’s arrest in order to put a stop to the commission practice in the BJP government.

Parameshwara also demanded that the investigation should be conducted by a High Court judge and that the government should compensate the family of Patil.

In response to a question on former home minister K J George not being charged despite being accused of abetting suicide, the Congress leader said it is a completely different case and the BJP always draws ridiculous comparisons.

In fact, the CBI investigation has also given a clean chit to George. Eshwarappa is accused number one in the death of Santosh Patil, he said.

As a Dalit, Parameshwara claimed to have faced discrimination and untouchability. “I have referred to the incidents in the hope that the scenario will at least change in the 21st century,” he said.

Parameshwara said that he met former minister Pramod Madhwaraj and that he has raised some grievances.

“We are attempting to address those complaints. I don’t think he will join the BJP,” he added.