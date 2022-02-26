'Schools for intellectually disabled should have uniform syllabus'

Schools for the intellectually disabled across the state should have a uniform syllabus, demanded representatives of special educators from 20 districts, while approving the 11 resolutions passed at special teachers and non-teaching representatives convention ‘Spandana 2022’, organised at Saanidhya Residential School and Training Centre for Mentally Challenged, in Shakthinagara on Friday.

The panel of experts who will frame the uniform syllabus should be drawn from these special schools across the state, special educators added at the convention organised by Karnataka Rajya Vishesha Shikshakara Haagu Shikshaketharara Sangha and Karnataka Rajya Vikalachethanara Seva Samsthegala Okkuta.

The government should rehabilitate the mentally challenged people who are above 25 years, Okkuta treasurer Kareppa said while listing resolutions to be submitted to the government.

The other demands included doubling funds for special schools under the child-centric scheme of the grant, honorarium to be paid as per grant-in-aid policy of 1982 to teachers, non-teaching staff, a separate ministry for the empowerment of differently abled and senior citizens, a full-time commissioner for Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPWD) Act 2016, office of Rehabilitation Council of India in Karnataka, among others.

General Secretary Vasanth Kumar Shetty said the Okkuta and Sangha will intensify the protest if the demands are not implemented within three months.

Vasanth Kumar said the number of children with Autism and intellectual disability was increasing. Thus, the RPWD Act 2016 should be implemented in toto and the state should emerge as a model state.

Former mayor Mahabala Marla urged elected representatives to sensitise lawmakers about the problems faced by special schools.

Karnataka State Sports Authority Vice Chairman K P Purshottam was felicitated on the occasion.

Corporators Jagadeesh Shetty, Kishore Kottari, Sangha president Kanthi Harish, among others, were also present.