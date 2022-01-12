Seer terms pandemic as ‘learning experience’

Outgoing Paryaya Admaru Mutt seer Sri Eshapriya Theertha Swami said that the culture and tradition should be protected and youth should stay back with their near and dear ones.

Speaking to reporters as his two-year tenure will end on January 18, the seer emphasised the fact that brain drain is aiding the diminishing values for culture and tradition. The self-identity of the individual is possible when he or she has their roots deep in the soil.

The pandemic has also taught people to care for each other, he said and that Covid-19 was indeed a learning experience that helped the world to be self-reliant.

He said the period was used by the Mutt to enhance the basic facilities and cleanliness. He also said the use of plastic was stopped.

He said that he could get himself adjusted to the situation and several works were taken during the pandemic.

While responding to a question on the financial crisis in the pandemic, the seer said that in his tenure the Mutt did not actually encounter a financial crisis.

He said he had borrowed money from banks pledging the ornaments to take up development projects. This was not due to a financial crisis. It was only for making systematic decisions to use funds in a structured manner.

Elaborating over the works taken up during his tenure, the seer said that Vishwapatha and the solar project were executed.