Special postal cover on Udupi saree released

The Udupi postal department has brought out a special postal cover on the famed Udupi sarees which has a GI tag.

Postal Superintendent Naveen Chandar after releasing the special postal cover said to introduce the prominence of the Udupi saree, the postal cover has been released.

Several families in the district were engaged in weaving sarees. Now, the number of weavers have declined drastically. Only a few are continuing the tradition of weaving. There is a need to revive weaving and thereby give prominence to the Udupi saree, he said.

Senior weaver Manjunath Shettigar and senior philatelist M K Krishnaiah were felicitated.