SPIT Mumbai wins Manipal Hackathon

Team Hacking Bad from Sardar Patel Institute of Technology (SPIT), Mumbai, emerged victorious in the first 36-hour Manipal Hackathon which ended at the KEF Auditorium in MIT.

The team was presented with a cheque for Rs 1 lakh.

Team Codelion from Mumbai University, which came second, was presented with a cash reward of Rs 50,000 in the event organised by the Student Council of MIT as part of the annual fest, Tech Tatva 19.

Rajen Padukone, Group President, Manipal Education and Medical Group (MEMG), Bengaluru, was the chief guest.

Also, present were Dr B H V Pai, Joint Director of MIT, and Dr Narayana Shenoy, Associate Director (Student Welfare).

The theme for the Hackathon was ‘Social Innovation’.

Each team worked on one of the five given problem statements: To Make Roadways More Efficient; To Improve Healthcare Systems; To Reduce Crime Against Women; To Make Better Medical Prescription Systems and To Develop Smart City Projects.

Team Hacking Bad developed an application to help improve women’s safety. The application marks regions in a locality as safe or unsafe. Further, it automatically sends SOS alerts to the appropriate authorities and pre-selected contacts upon entering an unsafe zone. It is designed to reduce the reaction time taken for help to reach in these situations.

Team Codelion from Mumbai University developed a dynamic traffic light system which works by detecting the number of vehicles approaching a traffic signal and displaying the signals accordingly. Such a system would be more efficient than conventional timer-based traffic lights. It also has the potential to reduce congestion and pollution in our cities.

Four other teams received a special mention―Team Kuber Techies, Ramaiah Institute of Technology; Team Default, Pune Institute of Computer Technology; Team Code O Holics also from the same Pune Institute of Computer Technology and Team Coldblooded, from Pillai College of Engineering.

Kuber Techies designed an automated diagnosing system which displays the medication recommended for a particular patient to the doctor. Team Default made a system which detects false documents and prevents illegal immigration in smart cities. Team Code O Holics developed a women’s safety app made available in multiple Indian languages and Coldblooded Team came up with a quality healthcare system with a chatbot, also available in different languages.