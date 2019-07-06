Spl drive to register transgenders in Udupi

A special drive will be launched to register transgenders in Udupi district in order to issue identity cards, Deputy Commissioner Hephsiba Rani Korlapati said.

Speaking at the District Transgender Committee meeting organised in DC office on Saturday, Korlapati said there had been no survey of transgenders in the district.

This was the main impediment in the implementation of beneficiary schemes for transgenders. There are 287 transgender in Udupi district as per the data. Out of which, 27 are receiving pension under Maithree scheme, Korlapati added.

She said that the drive will continue till August 1. Special committees had been formed under the leadership of tahsildars in each taluk. The committees will take care of the registration process.

The transgenders who register will be eligible for government's benefits like health schemes, housing schemes, Maithree scheme and self employment opportunities, Korlapati said.

The deputy commissioner directed the police department to take action against miscreants who harass transgenders.

She said all departments should work on bringing the transgender community into the mainstream of the society. Every department should hold meetings once in three months and discuss the schemes available for the community, she added.