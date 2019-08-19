Sri Krishna Janma Mahothsava from Aug 22 to 24

Shree Krishna Janma Mahothsava Samithi, Kadri, will celebrate ‘Suvarna Sambhrama’, the golden jubilee of Sri Krishna Janma Mahothsava, at Kadri Sri Manjunatha Temple from August 22 to 24.

Programme convener Sudhakar Rao Pejavar told reporters at Patrika Bhavan on Monday that the Gokulasthami, ‘Mosaru Kudike’ and cultural programmes will be the main attractions.

The inaugural function will be held at the Kadri Temple on August 22 at 7 pm. Sri Kshetra Kadri chief executive officer Dr Ningaiah, Jain Travels proprietor Ratnakar Jain, Sri Kshetra Kadri managing committee member Chandrakala Deepak Rao and temple chief priest will be the chief guests. A Yakshagana puppet show ‘Narakasura Vadhe – Garuda Garvabhanga’ by national award-winning Sri Ganesha Yakshagana Gombeyata troupe, directed by Bhaskar Kogga Kamath, will be held on the occasion.

On August 23, a procession of Lord Sri Krishna idol will be taken out from Sri Jayamaruthi Bhajana Mandira, Kadri, to Sri Gopalakrishna Mutt, Kadri Kambala at 5 pm. ‘Sri Krishna Garudi’, a Harikatha by Sheela Naidu, Bengaluru, will be held at Sri Gopalakrishna Mutt at 6 pm. Bhajans will be sung by the members of Sri Jayamaruthi Bhajana Mandira later. Mahapooja will be held at 12 am.

Cultural programmes will be held at Kadri Mallikatte ground on August 23 at 8 pm. A cultural procession will be taken from Sri Gopalakrishna Mutt premises in Kadri Kambala at 6 pm.

The procession will pass through City Hospital curve, Mallikatte Mahadwara and will reach Kadri temple.

The procession will comprise of tableaux, Mysuru band, Dandiya, Bombe Kunitha, Pracheena Kala Roopam and Mosarukudike team, among other ‘Vesha’ troupes.

During the procession, the people may offer puja to the Lord, Sudhakar Rao said. Artistes of ‘Kalakumbha Samskrithika Vedike’, Kulai, Surathkal will perform a programme ‘Tulunada Satyolu’ on the Kadri temple premises at 6 pm.

The valedictory of ‘Suvarna Sambhrama’ will be held at the same venue.

Sri Kshetra Kadri Managing Committee chairman A J Shetty will preside. ‘Rukmini Swayamvara’ Yakshagana play will be performed by the artistes of Havyasi Balaga, on the Kadri temple premises later, he added.