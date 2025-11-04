Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

Former Karnataka minister H Y Meti passes away at 79

Meti represented Bagalkot Assembly in North Karnataka and was elected to the Legislative Assembly in 1989 and then again in 2004.
Last Updated : 04 November 2025, 08:57 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2025, 08:57 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakaH Y Meti

Follow us on :

Follow Us