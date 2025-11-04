<p>Former Karnataka minister and Congress leader H Y Meti passed away on Tuesday. He was 79.</p><p>Meti represented Bagalkot Assembly in North Karnataka and was elected to the Legislative Assembly in 1989 and then again in 2004.</p><p>He was undergoing treatment for breathing issues and other age-related ailments.</p><p>Initially, Meti represented Guledgudda Assembly constituency in 1989, 1994 and 2004 as a Janata Dal member. After getting elected in 1994, he served as the Forest Minister. </p><p>He was also elected as MP from Bagalkote in 1996. After delimitation of constituencies, he had contested in 2008 from Bagalkote on a Congress ticket, but lost. He won in 2013 and served as Excise Minister in the then Siddaramiah-led Congress government, but lost in 2018. </p><p>He was considered to be among the close associates of Chief Minister <a href="https://google.com/search?q=siddaramaiah+deccan+herald&rlz=1C1CHBF_enIN1109IN1109&oq=Siddaramiah+decc&gs_lcrp=EgZjaHJvbWUqCAgBEAAYFhgeMgYIABBFGDkyCAgBEAAYFhgeMg0IAhAAGIYDGIAEGIoFMgcIAxAAGO8FMgoIBBAAGIAEGKIEMgoIBRAAGKIEGIkFMgcIBhAAGO8FMgoIBxAAGIAEGKIE0gEIMTg3MGowajeoAgiwAgHxBTraRrNhig3l8QU62kazYYoN5Q&sourceid=chrome&ie=UTF-8">Siddaramiah</a>. </p><p>Siddaramaiah visited the hospital to pay his last respects to Meti.</p>.<p><em>With PTI inputs</em></p>