'Stop distribution of electricity bills temporarily'

Stop distribution of electricity bills temporarily, says Kakotuparambu Gram Panchayat member

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • May 05 2021, 00:39 ist
  • updated: May 05 2021, 00:57 ist

Kakotuparambu Gram Panchayat member Mevada Vasma Karumbaiah has urged the district administration to temporarily suspend the distribution of electricity bills till the Covid-19 pandemic comes under control.

The pandemic is spreading in Kakotuparambu and surrounding villages. More than 50 people in the region have tested positive for Covid-19. Amidst the closedown in several areas, CESC has been sending bill collectors to distribute bills. This is not a healthy gesture as it may accelerate the spread of the virus, said Vasma.

Also, the deliveries from online shopping sites and parcels should be stopped for some days. People who have come from other districts and states are wandering around without wearing masks and without following social distancing. Strict action should be initiated against them, she said.

Kakotuparambu Gram Panchayat
Mevada Vasma Karumbaiah
urges district administration
Electricity bills
Covid pandemic
Kodagu

