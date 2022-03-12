Students adorn school walls with warli art

  • Mar 12 2022, 22:49 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2022, 00:39 ist
Students of Nitte Dr Shankar Adyanthaya Memorial First Grade College paint the walls of Government Higher Primary School at Nandalike with warli art.

NSS volunteers from Nitte Dr Shankar Adyanthaya Memorial First Grade College decked the walls of Government Higher Primary School at Nandalike with warli art during their annual NSS camp held recently. 

The walls of the school building, with their new look, was a centre of attraction for the onlookers. 

With the help of Nandalike Gram Panchayat, work on the warli art on the walls of the school building was taken up by more than 10 students, under the direction of college student Pramod V Acharya. 

Pramod V Acharya said, "The painting of warli art gave us an opportunity to showcase our talent." 

Anusha, an NSS officer, said, "The NSS camp gave an opportunity for students to showcase their talent. The students, besides initiating a cleanliness drive, were also painting walls with warli art. The GP has supported the students in their activity." 

