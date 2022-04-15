Students should acquire logical reasoning skills, says scientist

People's lives will be improved by advancements in space, terrestrial, and drone technologies. Changes can be brought in society when these technologies are applied in the fields of agriculture, water management, and natural resources, said scientist Prof P G Diwakar, ISRO Chair Professor at National Institute of Advanced Studies, Bengaluru.

He was speaking at a workshop on ‘Innovation in space technology and ICT-potential for startup and incubation’ at Alva’s Institute of Engineering and Technology (AIET), Mijar.

He said that startup initiatives in India can be boosted when the students get proper technical education and training along with learning resources through incubation centres in the colleges.

Governments too have implemented scientific technologies in policy strategies through e-governance. Startup businesses will offer a wide range of opportunities for skilful students as India stands third in the world, he said.

ISRO will play a key role in the project which envisages a tie-up between startups, industry and research institutions, he added.

Calling upon students to acquire logical reasoning skills, he said that innovation occurs with innovative thoughts.

Management Trustee of Alva’s Education Foundation Vivek Alva said that students should strive hard to utilise the opportunities available in colleges to be innovative in technology. Rebooting the existing system will help in this regard.

Principal of Sacred Heart College, Madantyar, Dr Joseph N M, Aerodynamic Proprietor Deviprasad Shetty, AIET Principal Dr Peter Fernandes, lecturer Dattatreya, among others, were present.