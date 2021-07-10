'Submit proposal for purchase of medical equipment'

MP Pratap Simha said that there is Rs 2.20 crore in the MPLAD fund. A proposal should be submitted to purchase the necessary equipment for the district hospital.

He was speaking during the District Development Coordination and Monitoring Committee (Disha) meeting at Zilla Panchayat hall in Madikeri.

Officials should furnish details on Covid vaccination centres in advance. There should not be any scope for confusion over the administering of the vaccines, he said.

The generator should be installed immediately for the functioning of the oxygen plant at Virajpet Hospital, said the MP.

He called upon the officials to complete the work on the repair of roads in the district. Those contractors who engage in poor quality works pertaining to asphalting of roads should be blacklisted.

A proposal for Rs 4.5 crore has been prepared for the damaged road at Tavarekere in Kushalnagar. The proposal is likely to be approved shortly, he said.

The MP directed the National Highway executive engineer to submit a proposal for the permanent restoration work on the landslide-affected areas on Mysuru-Bantwal NH 275.

As the SSLC exams will be held on July 19 and 22, all the staff deputed for examination work should be vaccinated. The examination centres should be sanitised properly, he said.

The CESC should initiate measures to repair electricity poles and transformers immediately after damage during the rain, he added.

MLA M P Appachu Ranjan alleged that the second dose of vaccines is not available for those who have availed the first dose. Priority should be given to those who are waiting for the second dose of the vaccine.

He said that officials had not initiated any action in spite of the complaint on the poor quality of road work at Dundalli. The work on the Alur-Siddapura Road has not been completed yet.

MLA K G Bopaiah said that RT-PCR negative reports should be made mandatory for those arriving from Kerala. Strict action should be initiated against those who are entering the district.

MLC Sunil Subrahmanya said that the proposal for necessary equipment for the district hospital should be submitted.

DHO Dr K Mohan said that rapid antigen tests are conducted on labourers who are arriving in the district at check posts. If tested positive, they are made to remain in quarantine for 15 days.

Western Ghats Task Force chairman Shantheyanda Ravi Kushalappa said that strict action should be initiated against those who are constructing buildings without any permission in Madikeri.

Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal, Nagarahole Wildlife division director Mahesh Kumar and others were present.