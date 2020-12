District Kannada Sahitya Parishat and Ponnampet taluk Kannada Sahitya Parishat will organise a district-level poets’ symposium ‘Suggi Kavigoshthi’ at Sri Ramakrishna Sharadashrama in Ponnampet at 10.30 am on December 13, stated a press release.

The first 25 poets who enrol will be provided with an opportunity to participate.

Those interested may contact, Uluvangada Kaveri Udaya (95913 66296) or Chendanda Sumi Subbaiah (94497 61488), said district Kannada Sahitya Parishat president Lokesh Sagar.