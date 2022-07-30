Surathkal murder: 21 suspects investigated

After the killing of Fazil in Surathkal, the Mangaluru city police have taken over 21 suspects for investigation.
City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that initially 14 suspects were picked for investigation. Now, the total number suspects has risen to more than 21. "The police are investigating the case or murder.
On asked if the suspects belong to an organization, he said, "It doesn't matter to is which organisation they belong to" he said.
Fazil was hacked to death on July 28 by miscreants. Following the incident, the commissioner of police clamped section 144 as a precautionary measure.
