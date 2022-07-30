Surathkal murder: 21 suspects investigated

Surathkal murder: 21 suspects investigated

Fazil was hacked to death on July 28 by miscreants

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Jul 30 2022, 12:36 ist
  • updated: Jul 30 2022, 12:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

After the killing of Fazil in Surathkal, the Mangaluru city police have taken over 21 suspects for investigation.

City police commissioner N Shashi Kumar said that initially 14 suspects were picked for investigation. Now, the total number suspects has risen to more than 21. "The police are investigating the case or murder.

On asked if the suspects belong to an organization,  he said, "It doesn't matter to is which organisation they belong to" he said.

Fazil was hacked to death on July 28 by miscreants. Following the incident, the commissioner of police clamped section 144 as a precautionary measure.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Mangaluru
Surathkal
Crime
murder

What's Brewing

PV Sindhu's on her 'ultimate goal'

PV Sindhu's on her 'ultimate goal'

Whackyverse | Ranveer's buff stuff

Whackyverse | Ranveer's buff stuff

Open Sesame | Who is Droupadi Murmu?

Open Sesame | Who is Droupadi Murmu?

DH Toon | Monsoon Session, full of sound and fury

DH Toon | Monsoon Session, full of sound and fury

Love, troll, fix: The many takes on ‘Kesariya’

Love, troll, fix: The many takes on ‘Kesariya’

Gully batsmen v/s pro bowlers

Gully batsmen v/s pro bowlers

Lalbagh flower show returns after 2 years

Lalbagh flower show returns after 2 years

Will Smith says 'deeply remorseful' about Oscars slap

Will Smith says 'deeply remorseful' about Oscars slap

The deities of the Candi Banon temple, Indonesia

The deities of the Candi Banon temple, Indonesia

 