Survey begins for proposed Kollur-Kodachadri ropeway

The survey for a proposed ropeway from Kollur to Kodachadri was symbolically launched by MLA B M Sukumar Shetty.

“The work on the ropeway project, which will boost tourism, will be carried out in a scientific manner to ensure that the fragile ecosystem in Kodachadri forest is not disturbed,” Shetty said while launching the survey work for the ropeway project in front of the Mookambika Temple at Kollur on Tuesday.

The MLA also allayed fears of jeep drivers losing jobs due to the ropeway project.

“The ropeway will be constructed at a specific place. Thus, tourists keen on enjoying the beauty of nature will continue to engage jeeps,” he said.

Shetty said a firm, EPIL, was entrusted with the task of completing the survey. The ropeway, modelled on the lines of ropeways in European countries, will be the longest ropeway in the country.