Taluk centre will be in Kalasa, says MLA Kumaraswamy

MLA Kumaraswamy clarified that the taluk centre will be in Kalasa, which has been announced as the new taluk.

Speaking after inaugurating the new building of Idakini Gram Panchayat in Hirebailu village recently, he said that there were confusions regarding the taluk centre of Kalasa. The taluk centre will not be based in Kudremukh. It will be in Kalasa.

But the buildings in Kudremukh will be utilised as quarters for officials from different departments based in Kalasa, he said.

He meanwhile said that various road and bridge works proposed for the new taluk will be carried out.S K Megal bridge and the hanging bridge at Kagganalla are the major works.

People of Kalasa are worried about various issues such as wild animal menace, Inam land, deemed forest issue and Kasturirangan report implementation. These issues will be raised in the Legislative Assembly, he said.

Stating that the cases of creating counterfeit land records have come to his notice, he noted that some people have been bribing the village accountants and revenue inspectors to create fake land records. “Such 250 land records will be cancelled.”

Idakini Gram Panchayat President Sachitra Srikant launched the waste collection vehicle.

Customised vehicles were distributed to differently abled on the occasion.

GP vice president Annappa and ZP member Prabhakar were present.