Theft of wooden logs: 3 held

The police arrested three persons on the charges of theft of wooden logs from the garden of Kirikodli Mutt in Kodlipet.
The arrested are Somashekar, Gautham and Puttaswamy. The police have seized one car, wooden logs and one tractor worth Rs 4.5 lakh.
