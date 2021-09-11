Theft of wooden logs: 3 held

Theft of wooden logs: 3 held

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • Sep 11 2021, 19:36 ist
  • updated: Sep 11 2021, 19:45 ist

The police arrested three persons on the charges of theft of wooden logs from the garden of Kirikodli Mutt in Kodlipet. 

The arrested are Somashekar, Gautham and Puttaswamy. The police have seized one car, wooden logs and one tractor worth Rs 4.5 lakh. 

theft
Wooden logs
Kirikodli Mutt
Kodagu

