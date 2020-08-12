They travelled 750-km to donate plasma

In order to save the lives of two Covid-19 patients, two youth travelled 750-kilometres to donate plasma. The noble deed of the youth has come in for praise from all quarters.

Covid recovered advocate Jeeshan Ali and entrepreneur from Saudi Arabia hailing from Bajpe Hyder Ali were the youth who were lauded for donating plasma and saving lives.

The duo travelled to Bengaluru in order to donate plasma and returned to Mangaluru with the plasma to be administered to two infected persons.

The condition of an 85-year-old man from Bhatkal and another Covid-infected person being treated in a private hospital was critical and doctors had suggested plasma therapy to save their lives.

Wellness Helpline Group’s coordinator Zakariya Parvez contacted Jeeshan Ali. Though plasma therapy treatment is available in Mangaluru, there is no permission to collect plasma from the recovered patients.

Accordingly, Jeeshan reached Bengaluru and donated plasma in HCG hospital. Later, the processed plasma was administered to the patients.

After the administering of plasma, the 85-year-old man from Bhatkal is recovering.

In another incident, Hyder Ali after receiving a call from Hidaya Foundation president Kasim Ahmed, left for Bengaluru to donate plasma.

Later, he returned with the plasma which was administered to a patient. After plasma therapy, the patient is recovering.

Jeeshan said, “We faced many inconveniences to go to Bengaluru and get back the plasma for administering it to patients. Instead, permission should be given to collect plasma in Mangaluru itself. If Mangaluru receives permission, many patients who had recovered from Covid 19 will show a keen interest in donating plasma. This will also benefit a large number of patients.”