Thieves decamp with 40 pawan gold ornaments

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Jun 26 2020, 20:32 ist
  • updated: Jun 26 2020, 21:53 ist

Thieves gained entry into a house in Miyo near Kalmanja village in Belthangady taluk and decamped with gold, silver ornaments and cash worth over Rs 12.40 lakh in the wee hours of Friday.

The thieves had stolen 30 to 35 pawan gold ornaments, 1 kg silver, three mobile phones, and Rs 25,000 cash, after tying the inmates of the house.

The owner, Acchutha Bhat, who sells areca in Ujire, said thieves have also issued a threat to family members before fleeing from the spot.

Dakshina Kannada Superintendent of Police Laxmi Prasad and Belthangady Circle Inspector Sandesh P G visited the house. Dharmashtala police have registered a case, said sources.

Mangaluru
Belthangady

