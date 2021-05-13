This fragile wooden hanging bridge is all that connects Hoseri

The beginning of rainy season brings fear among the residents of Hoseri in Golihole village of Baindoor taluk. The lack of bridge to cross Gulnadi Halla, a stream that flows through the village, has been causing a lot of inconvenience to residents.

A fragile hanging bridge is all that provides connectivity to the village. Walking on the delicate wooden hanging bridge is also a tricky act. A slight slip would mean fall into the water flowing below. The residents literary risk their lives while crossing the bridge.

There are more than 50 families, mainly farmers and farm labourers, that reside in the village. The residents have to cross Gulnadi Halla to Vasre to purchase any essential commodities.

The stream is 20-ft wide and 10-ft depth. During monsoon, they cross the stream easily. But whenever water-level increases, the temporary hanging bridge gets submerged in water and the connectivity to the village is lost, said residents. The residents had been demanding a bridge across the stream from elected representatives for the last several years. So far, the people have received only oral promises, said Manjunatha Marati, a resident.

“Owing to the shortage of funds, gram panchayat could not take up the work on the bridge. Many in the past have failed to understand the woes of the people of Hoseri,” said MLA B M Sukumar Shetty.

Rs 1 cr for bridge

The MLA said that there was shortage of fund for the construction of bridge or footbridge across the stream.

“So the authorities have decided to construct a vented dam-cum-bridge at an estimated cost of Rs 1 crore under Pashchima Vahini Yojane. The work will commence from next January and will be completed at the earliest. The vented dam will help in improving the groundwater table in the region which in turn will benefit the farmers,” Shetty added.