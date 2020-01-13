This govt school functions without a teacher

The students of Government Lower Primary School at Idakini in Kalasa have no teachers to teach and guide them, for the last two months.

A total of 16 students are studying in the school from Classes 1 to 5. A teacher was teaching in the school for the last few years but was transferred two months ago. Since then, the school is functioning without a teacher.

“After the transfer of the teacher, none have been appointed so far. An young woman from the village has been teaching the students for the last two months. However, no honorarium has been paid to her till now,” said Prashanth, a youth from the village.

The windows and doors of the school are in a dilapidated condition. There is no teacher to even release funds to purchase vegetables for the mid-day meals in the school. The villagers are planning to meet deputy commissioner next week to appraise him of the situation at the school, villagers said.

When DH contacted Mudigere Block Education Officer Raveesh said, ‘’A teacher from the neighbouring school will be deputed to the lower primary school. Measures will be taken to appoint a guest teacher to the school.”

The children from poor families in Kotemakki, Thotadamane, Kankodu, Kunchageri, Sidlarmakki and surrounding villages attend the school.

The villagers have urged the authorities concerned to appoint a teacher to the school and also initiate measures to repair the school

building.