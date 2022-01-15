Thousands of devotees violate Covid guidelines during Rathotsava

Covid-19 protocol took a backseat, with thousands of devotees witnessing Sapthotsava and Rathotsava at Sri Krishna Mutt in Udupi.

On the occasion of Makara Sankranti, devotees pulled three huge chariots to mark the seven-day festival and on Saturday also devotees pulled Rathas during the day.

On both days, the celebrations witnessed a gross violation of Covid-19 guidelines.

Social activist Nityananda Olakadu told DH that many among thousands of people were not wearing masks nor were they practising social distancing.

“Is there a separate rule for layman and Matadheeshas? We do not oppose the ritual, but, they should be done keeping the present situation in mind, he stressed.

Social media was also flooded with criticisms on how thousands of devotees were allowed to attend the chariot festival amid rising Covid 19 cases.

Columnist Gautham Machaiah tweeted that after Congress padayatra, it was the Rathothsava at Udupi Mutt blatantly violating Covid 19 protocols.

“While the common man has to endure the pangs of unscientific lockdowns and police lathis, politicians and religious leaders are given a free pass,” his tweet read.

One Vinay posted a tweet wondering who would file a PIL against Udupi Mutt for violating Covid-19 regulations.

Udupi Deputy Commissioner Kurma Rao said that the tahsildar had been directed to look into the situation.

He will also hold talks with Krishnapura Paryaya Samiti and discuss on Covid-19 protocol in place for Paryaya celebrations that will begin from January 1 onwards. The Covid-19 guidelines will not stall the religious and spiritual celebrations, but, the celebrations should be carried in adherence to Covid-19 protocol, he added.

“Sri Vidyasagara Theertha Swami of Krishnapura Mutt, who will ascend the Peeta is cooperating and in fact wholeheartedly favouring the idea of strict implementation of Covid-19 guidelines,” he said.

Udupi Superintendent of Police Vishnuvardhan said that he and the deputy commissioner will meet on Monday to oversee Paryaya celebrations and the restrictions.

He had asked the tahsildar and DySP to brief him on the violations that took place during Makara Sankranti and Choornotsava celebrations.