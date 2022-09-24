Three missing girls from Mangaluru traced in Chennai

Three girl students who went missing from a private PU college in Mangaluru were traced in Chennai and the team of city police along with their parents brought them back to the city on Friday night.

A team led by ACP south sub division Dinakar Shetty traced the girls, said Commissioner N Shashi Kumar.

After scoring less marks in their first unit test, the students were allegedly disappointed and decided to run away. They travelling in buses and trains to avoid staying in unknown areas.

A relative of one of the girls was staying in Chennai and hence they decided to go to Chennai. After travelling for a day, they decided to contact their parents. As they didn't have a mobile phone, they asked an auto driver to drop them to the nearest police station in Chennai and contacted their parents.

The city police team who were already at Chennai as part of the investigation reached out to the station and brought them back to the city, said the commissioner.