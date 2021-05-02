Thunderstorm in Napoklu, Siddapura

Various parts of Kodagu district received heavy rain on Sunday evening.

Napoklu town, Balamuri, Bethu, Hoddur, Moornadu, Kiggalu and surrounding areas received heavy rain on Sunday. The rain was coupled with thunder and lightning.

Starting from 3 pm, it rained for about one hour and forty minutes.

The region has been receiving rainfall for the past three days. Agricultural activities have caught pace in the rural region.

Farmers are preparing for the application of fertilisers to the plants.

There has been a significant increase in the flow of River Cauvery in Balamuri.

Haturu, Palibetta, Atturu, Mayamudi and Titimati in Gonikoppa too received heavy rain.

Siddapura and surrounding regions witnessed a thunderstorm on Sunday. Guhya, Karadigodu and Siddapura received hailstorms.

The movement of vehicles on Jyothinagar Road in Nelyahudikeri was disrupted after a huge tree fell on the road.

Virajpet too witnessed heavy rainfall.

Green chilli and ginger growers in Somwarpet expressed their joy over the bountiful rain.