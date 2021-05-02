Thunderstorm in Napoklu, Siddapura

Thunderstorm in Napoklu, Siddapura

DHNS
DHNS, Madikeri,
  • May 02 2021, 23:49 ist
  • updated: May 03 2021, 00:07 ist
There was an increase in the flow of water to River Cauvery in Balamuri village near Napoklu.

Various parts of Kodagu district received heavy rain on Sunday evening.

Napoklu town, Balamuri, Bethu, Hoddur, Moornadu, Kiggalu and surrounding areas received heavy rain on Sunday. The rain was coupled with thunder and lightning. 

Starting from 3 pm, it rained for about one hour and forty minutes.

The region has been receiving rainfall for the past three days. Agricultural activities have caught pace in the rural region.

Farmers are preparing for the application of fertilisers to the plants.

There has been a significant increase in the flow of River Cauvery in Balamuri.

Haturu, Palibetta, Atturu, Mayamudi and Titimati in Gonikoppa too received heavy rain.

Siddapura and surrounding regions witnessed a thunderstorm on Sunday. Guhya, Karadigodu and Siddapura received hailstorms.

The movement of vehicles on Jyothinagar Road in Nelyahudikeri was disrupted after a huge tree fell on the road.

Virajpet too witnessed heavy rainfall.

Green chilli and ginger growers in Somwarpet expressed their joy over the bountiful rain. 

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

thunderstorm
Kodagu
Heavy rain
river cauvery

Related videos

What's Brewing

Assam: Cops stop BJP workers from celebrating poll win

Assam: Cops stop BJP workers from celebrating poll win

Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win

Trends show majority for TMC, cadres celebrate big win

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Tamil Nadu Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Kerala Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

Assam Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

West Bengal Polls: Interactive map

Elusive peace on the western front

Elusive peace on the western front

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

DH Toon | Is this Modi govt's plan B to tackle Covid?

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

A hill and a deity: The search for Hanuman’s birthplace

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

Scientists have stepped up to battle Covid-19 pandemic

 