Toppers in DK attribute their success to hard work

Five students in Dakshina Kannada district have secured the second rank in science and commerce streams in II PUC results that were made public on Saturday.

The toppers attributed their success to hard work and encouragement from parents, besides guidance from their teachers.

Elated over the results, Ilham of St Aloysius PU College who is the second topper in the science stream, said, “I used to plan my studies and studied daily. There is no substitute for hard work. Teachers were also very supportive and helped us in solving our doubts in the classroom itself.” She has secured 597 marks.

“I am not able to digest the fact that I am the second topper in the state as I had not expected it as well. I have set my goal on future studies. I want to take up BSc in Clinical Psychology. It is my dream to study Clinical Psychology” she informed DH.

She is good at painting and converting waste into something useful, said her mother Moizatul Kubra and father Mahammad Raffic Davood Saheb.

“We are happy over the results of our daughter and her hard work has paid results,” they said.

Anisha Mallya of St Aloysius College who is one of the second toppers in the commerce stream with 595 marks said, “My efforts have borne fruit. All the papers were easy this time. Though I did not expect to be on the top in the state, I am glad over my results.”

“I want to take up BCom and after completing my graduation, I will decide about my future,” she added.

She is the daughter of P Pandurang Mallya and Shanthala Mallya.

Congratulating the success of the students, St Aloysius PU College Principal Rev Fr Clifford Sequeira said that the hard work of students and lecturers has paid off.

Aachal Praveen Ullal, another topper in the commerce stream, with 595 marks, from Canara PU College, said that he did not expect the rank.

“I was working hard throughout. My studies focused more on gaining knowledge rather than on scoring marks. I want to take up law and become a lawyer with a specialisation in corporate law. The lecturers in the college helped me to achieve success in my exam,” he said.

He is the son of Praveen Ullal and Archana Praveen. His hobbies include drawing and listening to music.

Canara PU College Principal Latha Maheshwari K B said the teaching faculty in the college had expected a rank for Aachal Praveen.

“We are happy over the results of Aachal who was a hard-working student,” she said.

Srikrishna Pejathaya P S from Alva’s PU College in Moodbidri, who scored 597 marks in the science stream, said that he did not expect the rank.

“The teachers were guiding us by showing our mistakes in the answer scripts and how to overcome them. Interaction with friends in the hostel were also helpful in clearing doubts. I am now preparing for NEET in the college,” he said.

He hails from Bengaluru and is the son of Sathish Kumar and Srividya P S.

Samarth Vishwanath Joshi from the same college, who has secured 595 in the commerce stream, said that he studied for five hours daily and wants to become a CA.

Hailing from Sirsi, he said that he studied at Alva’s Kannada Medium School in Moodbidri from class 8.

He is the son of Vishwanath Joshi and Jaya Joshi from Sirsi.