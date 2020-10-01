Trade licence software trial to begin tomorrow in Mangaluru

Mangaluru City Corporation (MCC) will initiate a trial of its trade licence software from October 2, MCC Commissioner Akshy Sridhar said on Wednesday.

"The trial, lasting for two to three weeks, will expose glitches in the software. Training will be imparted to officials and traders who apply for trade licence on how to use the software," Akshy Sridhar told reporters at the MCC building.

The software will help people to submit applications for a fresh trade licence, renew their trade licence, cancel the licence, upload documents and photos of the trade and pay trade licence fee online.

Using the software, officials will issue the licence, print it and even inform applicants about the status of their application. Each of the issued trade licences will be geo-tagged to prevent any misuse or duplication, the commissioner explained.

The software is developed by Keonics Limited. MCC will provide mobile applications for licence applicants, officials/health inspectors of MCC, portal monitoring management system along with hardware application.

The commissioner said that the process to enable citizens to pay property tax online is in the final stage. The software is likely to be rolled out in December.

Garbage slide

The commissioner said six lakh tonnes of garbage had slid from the landfill site at Pacchanady. The government is yet to give its permission for disposal of sliding garbage.

Experts had suggested to dispose garbage via biomining or bio remedies.

Of the 27 affected families, compensation for loss of agriculture and horticulture crops worth Rs 2 crore was given to 19 families. A few displaced people were yet to submit documents.

Sridhar said the MCC will comply with all directives of the High Court in the recent order after obtaining a copy.