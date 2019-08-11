Trail of destruction in C’magaluru

Normal life has been severely affected due to heavy rain that lashed different parts of the district. Hundreds of people have lost their houses and crops.

Mudigere taluk is partially living in darkness with the snapping of power supply. Services of mobile phone have stopped due to the problems in the towers. Flood victims are struggling to seek help owing to poor mobile connectivity. Landslides have destroyed several acres of coffee plantations.

‘Loss of lives’

Loss of lives have been reported at Hosakere Gudda. However, the rescue team could not reach the spot till evening.

With the River Hemavathi in spate, the families from Uggehalli colony have been shifted to Uggehalli relief centre. Flash flooods have washed away a bridge at Mugrahalli, disrupting communication facility at Gunibailu and Mugrahalli.

The connectivity between Chikkalla and Gullanapete too has been lost. Kalasa-Kalakodu, Kalasa-Kudremukh, Kalasa-Kelagooru, Kalasa-Horanadu, Devarunda-Hodachahalli, Mudigere-Sakleshpura, Mudigere-Belooru roads have been blocked for vehicular movement.

Following a landslide inside a coffee estate, hundreds of coffee plants were found on Mudigere-Chikkamagaluru road at Kuduregundi.

Power cut

Over 284 electricity poles have been uprooted at Daradahalli, Hesgal, Makonahalli, Kithlegandi, Kirugunda and Mescom personnel are struggling to restore power supply. Several coffee estates in Kirugula, Bettadamane, Makonahalli, Kuduregundi, Balooru, Devarunda, Hoskere and Mekanagadde have been destroyed following landslides.

Several roads in Koppa taluk have been inundated which has hit movement of vehicles. The fire service personnel and police rescued the family of Nagappa that was stranded due to floods at Menasooru in Bommalapura in Hirekodige gram panchayat in Koppa.

A hanging bridge across River Tunga, connecting Narve with Asagodu, is submerged. Movement of vehicles was affected on the road connecting Agumbe from Koppa for sometime. Many acres of paddy fields in Narve, Belagola, and Ardikoppa are inundated as River Tunga is in spate. Road connecting Koppa and Chikkamagaluru is also flooded. With the River Tunga breaching the danger level in Sringeri, the low-lying areas including the dining hall of Sringeri Mutt is inundated.

Heavy rainfall

Kerekatte received highest rainfall of 295 mm followed by Kigga- 243.3 mm and Sringeri-172 mm.

All the shops in Gandhi Maidan have remained closed in Sringeri. Road connecting Sringeri and Udupi has caved in at Neralakodige. Rainwater flooded Nemmar, Kerekatte, Kurubakeri, Bharathitheertha Road, Bharathi Beedu, Anegunda Road, Gandhi Maidan, Halandooru Road and Gulugunki severely affecting the movement of vehicles.

Movement of buses on Koppa-Shivamogga, Sringeri-Mangaluru, Sringeri-Theerthahalli and Sringeri-Udupi has been suspended.