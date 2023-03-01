Bag with valuables worth Rs 8L found along rly track

Trolley bag with valuables worth Rs 8.57 lakh found along railway track

A special team, led by inspector Mohan Kottari, initiated an investigation

Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Mar 01 2023, 14:30 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI Photo

The Railway Protection Force and staff of the railways, while patrolling the track, noticed a trolley bag containing valuables worth Rs 8.57 lakh near the Kulashekar Tunnel. 

They have handed it over to the railway police.

The railway police received a complaint on February 27 from Ravindra Shetty that while he and his wife Shashikala Shetty, were travelling by Matsyagandha Express Train from Mumbai, found their trolley bag missing between Surathkal and Mangaluru stations. 

Accordingly, a theft case was registered.

A special team, led by inspector Mohan Kottari, initiated an investigation. The bag had 245 grams of gold and diamond valuables. The police have recovered them.

