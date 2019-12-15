Twenty Chikkamagaluru villages selected under PM scheme

Twenty villages in Chikkamagaluru, mostly with high SC/ST population, have been selected for benefits under the Pradhan Mantri Adarsha Grama Yojane.

The selected villages in Chikkamagaluru are Aralaguppe, Hirekolale, Shiravase, L Agrahara, Boochenahalli Kaval.

The villages selected in Mudigere are Sathihalli, Anooru, Magadi, Avathi and Chennagondanahalli.

In Kadur, the selected villages are Beeranahalli, Emmedoddi, Yaradakere, Siddaramapura, Seethapura, Lakshmipura, Ramanahalli, Sevanagara.

The selected villages in Tarikere taluk are Kamanadurga and Kallathipura.

District In-charge Minister C T Ravi said that development works will be initiated in these villages.

“The survey for the works has been taken up in these villages. The work on roads, drains, drinking water, construction of toilets in school and anganwadi buildings, disposal of waste mechanism and installation of solar street lights will be taken up,” he added.

“The implementation committee at the village level will prepare an action plan and get it approved in the grama sabhas and will submit it to the district-level committee for approval,” said the minister.

He also said that Rs 40 lakh will be earmarked for development work in each village and that Rs 1 lakh has been set aside for administrative expenses.