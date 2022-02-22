Two arrested for demolition of St Antony Prayer Centre

DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Feb 22 2022
Kavoor police arrested two men in connection with the demolition of St Antony Prayer Centre, anganwadi and compound wall, in Urandady Gudde-Panjimogaru.

The arrested men were identified as Lathish (25) from Bajpe and Dhananjay (36) from Panjimogeru.

On February 5, miscreants had allegedly razed the St Antony Prayer House building.

The board members of the St Antony Holy Cross Building Committee had filed a complaint and had demanded the arrest of the accused men involved in the demolition of the prayer centre.

