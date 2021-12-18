Two girls rescued

Udupi Railway Protection Force rescued two girls who had run away from their homes after their parents decided to get them married.

On December 17, Parappanangadi police in Malappuram district of Kerala had informed Udupi RPF that the girls aged 18 and 19 from Malappuram, Kerala, had gone missing.

On receiving the information, RPF Inspector A K Yadav intercepted trains at Udupi railway station and succeeded in tracing both the missing girls in a sleeper coach in Mangala Lakshadweep Express train.

The parents of both girls rushed to the RPF office in Udupi on Saturday and took them after submitting relevant documents, stated sources.