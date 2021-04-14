Ugadi celebrated in a simple manner in Kodagu

Chandramana Ugadi was celebrated with religious fervour on Tuesday, to mark the beginning of Plava Samvatsara, the new year as per the Hindu almanac.

People decorated their homes with buntings and rangoli. They took an oil bath and wore new clothes.

Neem and jaggery were exchanged. Special dishes were prepared on the occasion.

In the evening, the devotees visited temples and after offering puja, attended the 'Panchanga Shravana' programme.

Special prayers were held at Vijaya Vinayaka, Chandramouleshwara Parvathi Ganapathy, Beeralingeshwara and Ramamandira temples in Shanivarasanthe.

Souramana Ugadi was celebrated as per the solar almanac on Wednesday.

The festival is also known as 'Vishu' or 'Bisu'. Tulu speaking people celebrated the Bisu festival at their homes in a simple manner.

As a part of the festival, 'Vishu Kani' comprising of rice, fruits, vegetables, coconut, flowers and gold jewellery, were placed in the puja room. Prayers were offered to Vishu Kani on the occasion.

People, along with their family members, prepared 'pacchadi', 'avalakki', 'kalan', 'unniyappa', 'payasa', 'upperi' and other savouries.

The overall festivity was kept sober, owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.